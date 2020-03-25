COVID-19 Resources

Keeping up with the dizzying amount of information surrounding the COVID-19 virus and all that it has affected can be a challenge. We've compiled a list of some of local resources that we've found to be handy in recent weeks:

Lexington’s official Coronavirus response page, featuring up-to-date information from Mayor Linda Gorton’s office

CivicLex has compiled a great COVID-19 resource page, with details on lots of great ways to stay healthy, stay informed, stay engaged and support others

Led by a partnership between United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) and Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF), a coalition of philanthropy, government, and business partners united to create a Response Fund that will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontlines of Kentucky's current Coronavirus pandemic

Our team at Smiley Pete Publishing has put together an online resource for takeout and delivery, to make it as easy as possible for our readers to stay well-fed and to support the local restaurants that are shut down to the public during this time.

Listing of local hospitality-related businesses (attractions, hotels, restaurants) and ways to support them amidst shutdowns and restricted visiting guidelines

Listing of public health, economic assistance, travel industry and community resources

A great community resource designed to promote ways to support local small businesses of all types (culinary, retail, services, etc.)

Business-related resources for small business owners and individuals; job postings; small business assistance

A network of local folks who can support their neighbors through mutual aid. Open for people to post their needs and/or their abilities to help others.

Quick link to our governor's Facebook page, where he has been giving daily COVID-19 briefings via Facebook Live at 5 p.m.