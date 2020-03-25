Keeping up with the dizzying amount of information surrounding the COVID-19 virus and all that it has affected can be a challenge. We've compiled a list of some of local resources that we've found to be handy in recent weeks:
The City of Lexington's Coronavirus Response Page
- Lexington’s official Coronavirus response page, featuring up-to-date information from Mayor Linda Gorton’s office
CivicLex's Covid-19 Resources
- CivicLex has compiled a great COVID-19 resource page, with details on lots of great ways to stay healthy, stay informed, stay engaged and support others
BGCF Coronavirus Fund
- Led by a partnership between United Way of the Bluegrass (UWBG) and Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF), a coalition of philanthropy, government, and business partners united to create a Response Fund that will rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontlines of Kentucky's current Coronavirus pandemic
Crave Lexington's Takeout and Delivery Guide
- Our team at Smiley Pete Publishing has put together an online resource for takeout and delivery, to make it as easy as possible for our readers to stay well-fed and to support the local restaurants that are shut down to the public during this time.
VisitLex's #TeamKentucky Site
- Listing of local hospitality-related businesses (attractions, hotels, restaurants) and ways to support them amidst shutdowns and restricted visiting guidelines
VisitLex's Coronavirus Resource site
- Listing of public health, economic assistance, travel industry and community resources
LexUnite
- A great community resource designed to promote ways to support local small businesses of all types (culinary, retail, services, etc.)
Commerce Lexington
- Business-related resources for small business owners and individuals; job postings; small business assistance
Mutual Aid Facebook Group
- A network of local folks who can support their neighbors through mutual aid. Open for people to post their needs and/or their abilities to help others.
Governor Andy Beshear's Facebook Page
- Quick link to our governor's Facebook page, where he has been giving daily COVID-19 briefings via Facebook Live at 5 p.m.
Lee Initiative Restaurant Workers Relief Program
- An initiative out of Louisville chef Edward Lee's Lee Initiative program, this program is designed to provide assistance to service industry folks whose livelihoods have been impacted. Starting Thursday, March 26, Great Bagel & Bakery (Boston Road) will transform into a relief center for any restaurant worker who has been laid off or has had a significant reduction in hours and/or pay. Hundreds of free to-go dinners will be available each night, as will supplies such as diapers, baby food, non-perishable canned foods and cereals, toilet paper when available, paper towels, notebooks and pencils, aspirin and more. To donate to the fund, click here. (After clicking "donate now," you will have the option to select a specific city for your donation.)