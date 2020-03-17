Crave Lexington Takeout & Delivery Guide

This guide to local takeout and delivery options during COVID-19 is a work-in-progress, and will continue to be updated as new information becomes available to us.

Note: We assume that some of these details might shift in the coming days - particularly hours of operation. We recommend checking details with each individual restaurant -- click each restaurant title for a link to their websites, which will have the most up-to-date details!

428 Southland Drive (operating out of Southland Bagel)

(859) 455-6210

Limited delivery hours: Wed. (2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.) & Sun. (2-4 p.m.). Free delivery to the Lexington area.

Wed. (2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.) & Sun. (2-4 p.m.). Free delivery to the Lexington area. Limited menu with 3 options available. Meals are balanced, under 600 calories with all nutritional information available at the website: balancebleu.com/order

A recommended menu item : Meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Note: $7 meals with free delivery available for regular customers (5 meal minimum); Discounted meals for food service and bar industry employees who are out of work at this time (5 meal minimum, free delivery)

815 Euclid Ave.

Call (859)-469-9188 to place an order.

Menu available at www.bearandthebutcher.com/

Takeout and curbside pickup orders available Tues.-Sun., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Recommended menu item: Wings smoked for four hours, tossed in homemade sauces such as buffalo, sriracha hot, Buffalo Trace bourbon glaze, sweet ginger, honey lemon barbecue or dry rub. ($10 for a pound)

3010 Lakecrest Cir.

Carryout options available, with a limited menu, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

To place an order, call (859)-305-0082. Menu available at www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Lexington/Menu/

Reward members for Bru Burger can earn double VIP points for carryout orders.

BurgerFi UK's campus: 391 Rose St. / (859)-687-9825

BurgerFi Fayette Mall: 141 Rojay Dr. / (859)-271-2747

Open everyday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Carryout options available. Delivery options available on burgerfi.com, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates.

Recommended menu item: The BurgerFi cheeseburger, made with two angus beef patties, double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce.

Burger King Clay's Mill: 3348 Clays Mill Road / (859) 224-2665 / Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Burger King Richmond Rd.: 2548 Richmond Road / (859) 268-0300 / Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Burger King Nicholasville Rd.: 2217 Nicholasville Road / (859) 278-7712 / Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Burger King New Circle Rd.: 451 W. New Circle Road / (859) 299-2002 / Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Burger King Tates Creek: 4200 Saron Drive / (859) 245-2886 / Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Burger King Lane Allen: 730 Lane Allen Road / (859) 260-1151 / Hours are 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Takeout and drive-thru options available.

Recommended menu item: A whopper with cheese, their signature flame broiled sandwich ($4.99)

Columbia North Lime: 201 North Limestone / (859)-253-3135

Columbia Richmond Rd.: 2750 Richmond Rd. / (859)-268-1666

Takeout and curbside delivery available during lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Menu available at http://www.columbiassteakhouse.com/.

555 Jefferson St.

Menu available at countyclubrestaurant.com/menu

Call (859)-367-0263 to place order. Orders and payment taken over the phone / gratuity included in final total.

Takeout available Tues.-Sat. 5-9 p.m.

Drake's Hamburg: Call (859) 317-9007 or text (859) 361-0133

Drake's Nicholasville: Call (859) 447-8411 or text (859) 551-9485.

Curbside carryout is available at the above locations.

Delivery options are available on DoorDash. (Sushi is not available).

4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd., #180

Call (859)-219-0200 to place an order. Menu available at www.elcharrolex.com/menu.

Carryout and delivery options available Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.,; Sun., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

1781 Sharkey Way / (859)-317-8008

101 Sand Lake Dr / (859)-244-8911

Open hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Options include "Rapid Rescue To-Go" (order and pre-pay at firehouse.alohaorderonline.com or via the Firehouse Subs app); Delivery services via UberEats and Grubhub; or call ahead to place an order for pick-up

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available

Frisch's Harrodsburg Rd.: 1927 Harrodsburg Rd. / (859)-278-6002

Frisch's Hamburg: 1849 Alysheba Way / (859) 264-0292

Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery options available for all items on the menu from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Menu available online at https://www.frischs.com/menu/burgers-sandwiches/.

455 Southland Drive

Call (859)-278-1813 for takeout, extension 256 for curbside pickup orders from the cafe

Curbside pickup orders available 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (orders must be picked up by 8:30 p.m.)

Vegan and gluten-free options available.

Recommended menu item: Grilled Cheese Avocado sandwich: cheddar, Swiss and muenster cheeses, tomato and avocado on 8-grain bread. ($6.49)

1080 S. Broadway

Carry-out or call in for pickup available 11am-6pm

Call (859)-252-9292 to place an order. Menu available at www.gumboyayaky.com/

3191 Beaumont Centre Cir.

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Call (859)-533-9777 to place order and pay with credit card.

Delivery: employees will deliver to homes or offices in the following zip codes: 40503, 40504, 40513, 40514. Curbside pickup also available.

Online order at www.jrendersbbq.com - click “Order Online”

101 West Vine Street

Mon.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 5 p.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Carryout options are available. Place an order online at https://jeffrubys.alohaorderonline.com/ or call (859) 554-7000.

A full menu is available at https://www.jeffruby.com/lexington/menus.

701 National Ave.

Takeout menu available Tues.-Sat. (Lunch 11a.m..-5 p.m. / Dinner 5-8 p.m.)

Menu available at www.localslex.com/

Call (859)-523-3249 to place orders

2468 Nicholasville Rd.

Everyday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Carryout, curbside delivery and catering delivery options available. Standard delivery options are available through DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub.

To place an order, call (859) 905-3993 or place an order online at order.noodles.com.

Recommended menu item: The Wisconsin barbecue pork mac and cheese.

Malone's Hamburg: 1920 Peasant Ridge Dr. / (859)-264-8023

Malone's Lansdowne: 3347 Tates Creek Rd / (859)-335-6500

Malone's Palomar: 3735 Palomar Center Dr. / (859)-977-2620

Takeout / "text-to-go" options available

Lunch and dinner menus available at bluegrasshospitality.com/malones/#

155 N. Limestone

Carryout and curbside service available Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call (859)-523-8305 to place an order.

Menu available at https://odiggs.com/menu/.

133 N. Limestone St.

Call (859)-309-0321 to place order. Orders and payment taken over the phone / gratuity included in final total.

Takeout / Delivery available Tues.-Sat. 5-9 p.m. (Visit https://www.facebook.com/pearlspizzapie/ for delivery zone map)

Puccini's Hamburg: 3090 Helmsdale Pl. / (859)-264-0505

Puccini's Chevy Chase: 833 Chevy Chase Pl. / (859)-269-0404

Puccini's Boston Road: 3801 Dyan Pl. / (859)-223-1588

Menu available at https://www.puccinissmilingteeth.com/.

Takeout options available (curbside service upon request) Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 12 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Sun., 12 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Delivery options available Mon.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Delivery also available through DoorDash.

2380 Norman Ln., #140.

Call (859)-277-2572 to place an order.

Takeout, delivery and curbside service available. Menu is available at www.salsaritaslexky.com.

Recommended menu item: The fiesta pack; feeds up to five people with tacos, chips and choices of fresh toppings. ($32.99)

630 East Main St.

Takeout, delivery and curbside service available. Call (859)-785-1635 to place an order.

Vegan, gluten-free and peanut free options available.

Recommended menu item: A peanut chicken sauce over fufu, paired with JinJon, a fresh-made ginger juice.

438 S. Ashland Ave.

Curbside and takeout service available Wed.-Sat., 5-9 p.m.

Call (859)-523-2095 to place orders, starting at 4 p.m.

Special takeout menu available at TheSageRabbit.com

ADDITIONAL DELIVERY OPTIONS / PROMO CODES:

link: http://ubr.to/EatsGiveGet

$7 off first delivery

promo code: eats-chrise1935ue

$10 off first delivery

Click here for link to "$10 off first delivery" code

DoorDash