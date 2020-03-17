Crave Lexington Takeout & Delivery Guide

This guide to local takeout and delivery options during COVID-19 is a work-in-progress, and will continue to be updated as new information becomes available to us.

Note: We assume that some of these details might shift in the coming days - particularly hours of operation. We recommend checking details with each individual restaurant -- click each restaurant title for a link to their websites, which will have the most up-to-date details!

BalanceBleu Meal Prep

  • 428 Southland Drive (operating out of Southland Bagel)
  • (859) 455-6210
  • Limited delivery hours: Wed. (2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.) & Sun. (2-4 p.m.). Free delivery to the Lexington area. 
  • Limited menu with 3 options available. Meals are balanced, under 600 calories with all nutritional information available at the website: balancebleu.com/order 
  • A recommended menu item: Meatloaf and mashed potatoes
  • Note: $7 meals with free delivery available for regular customers (5 meal minimum); Discounted meals for food service and bar industry employees who are out of work at this time (5 meal minimum, free delivery) 

Bear & The Butcher

  • 815 Euclid Ave.
  • Call (859)-469-9188 to place an order.
  • Menu available at www.bearandthebutcher.com/
  • Takeout and curbside pickup orders available Tues.-Sun., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Recommended menu item: Wings smoked for four hours, tossed in homemade sauces such as buffalo, sriracha hot, Buffalo Trace bourbon glaze, sweet ginger, honey lemon barbecue or dry rub. ($10 for a pound)

Bru Burger 

  • 3010 Lakecrest Cir. 
  • Carryout options available, with a limited menu, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 
  • To place an order, call (859)-305-0082. Menu available at www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Lexington/Menu/
  • Reward members for Bru Burger can earn double VIP points for carryout orders. 

BurgerFi

  • BurgerFi UK's campus: 391 Rose St. / (859)-687-9825
  • BurgerFi Fayette Mall: 141 Rojay Dr. / (859)-271-2747
  • Open everyday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 
  • Carryout options available. Delivery options available on burgerfi.com, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates.
  • Recommended menu item: The BurgerFi cheeseburger, made with two angus beef patties, double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi sauce. 

Burger King

  • Burger King Clay's Mill: 3348 Clays Mill Road / (859) 224-2665 / Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Burger King Richmond Rd.: 2548 Richmond Road / (859) 268-0300 / Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Burger King Nicholasville Rd.: 2217 Nicholasville Road / (859) 278-7712 / Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Burger King New Circle Rd.: 451 W. New Circle Road / (859) 299-2002 / Hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Burger King Tates Creek: 4200 Saron Drive / (859) 245-2886 / Hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Burger King Lane Allen: 730 Lane Allen Road / (859) 260-1151 / Hours are 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Takeout and drive-thru options available. 
  • Recommended menu item: A whopper with cheese, their signature flame broiled sandwich ($4.99)

Columbia Steakhouse

  • Columbia North Lime: 201 North Limestone / (859)-253-3135
  • Columbia Richmond Rd.: 2750 Richmond Rd. / (859)-268-1666
  • Takeout and curbside delivery available during lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
  • Menu available at http://www.columbiassteakhouse.com/

County Club

  • 555 Jefferson St.
  • Menu available at countyclubrestaurant.com/menu
  • Call (859)-367-0263 to place order. Orders and payment taken over the phone / gratuity included in final total.
  • Takeout available Tues.-Sat. 5-9 p.m. 

Drake's

  • Drake's Hamburg: Call (859) 317-9007 or text (859) 361-0133
  • Drake's Nicholasville: Call (859) 447-8411 or text (859) 551-9485.
  • Curbside carryout is available at the above locations.
  • Delivery options are available on DoorDash. (Sushi is not available). 

El Charro Authentic Mexican Cuisine 

  • 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd., #180
  • Call (859)-219-0200 to place an order. Menu available at www.elcharrolex.com/menu.
  • Carryout and delivery options available Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.,; Sun., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Firehouse Subs

  • 1781 Sharkey Way / (859)-317-8008
  • 101 Sand Lake Dr / (859)-244-8911
  • Open hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. 
  • Options include "Rapid Rescue To-Go" (order and pre-pay at firehouse.alohaorderonline.com or via the Firehouse Subs app); Delivery services via UberEats and Grubhub; or call ahead to place an order for pick-up
  • Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available

Frisch's Big Boy

  • Frisch's Harrodsburg Rd.: 1927 Harrodsburg Rd. / (859)-278-6002
  • Frisch's Hamburg: 1849 Alysheba Way / (859) 264-0292
  • Carry-out, drive-thru and delivery options available for all items on the menu from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. 
  • Menu available online at https://www.frischs.com/menu/burgers-sandwiches/.

Good Foods Co-op

  • 455 Southland Drive
  • Call (859)-278-1813 for takeout, extension 256 for curbside pickup orders from the cafe
  • Curbside pickup orders available 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (orders must be picked up by 8:30 p.m.)
  • Vegan and gluten-free options available.
  • Recommended menu item: Grilled Cheese Avocado sandwich: cheddar, Swiss and muenster cheeses, tomato and avocado on 8-grain bread. ($6.49)

Gumbo Ya-Ya

  • 1080 S. Broadway
  • Carry-out or call in for pickup available 11am-6pm
  • Call (859)-252-9292 to place an order. Menu available at www.gumboyayaky.com/

J Render's Southern Table & Bar

  • 3191 Beaumont Centre Cir.
  • Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Call (859)-533-9777 to place order and pay with credit card.
  • Delivery: employees will deliver to homes or offices in the following zip codes: 40503, 40504, 40513, 40514. Curbside pickup also available.
  • Online order at www.jrendersbbq.com - click “Order Online”

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment

Locals

  • 701 National Ave.
  • Takeout menu available Tues.-Sat. (Lunch 11a.m..-5 p.m. / Dinner 5-8 p.m.)
  • Menu available at www.localslex.com/
  • Call (859)-523-3249 to place orders

Noodles & Company

  • 2468 Nicholasville Rd.
  • Everyday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Carryout, curbside delivery and catering delivery options available. Standard delivery options are available through DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub.
  • To place an order, call (859) 905-3993 or place an order online at order.noodles.com.
  • Recommended menu item: The Wisconsin barbecue pork mac and cheese.

Malone's

  • Malone's Hamburg: 1920 Peasant Ridge Dr. / (859)-264-8023
  • Malone's Lansdowne: 3347 Tates Creek Rd / (859)-335-6500
  • Malone's Palomar: 3735 Palomar Center Dr. / (859)-977-2620
  • Takeout / "text-to-go" options available
  • Lunch and dinner menus available at bluegrasshospitality.com/malones/#

Oscar Diggs

  • 155 N. Limestone 
  • Carryout and curbside service available Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Call (859)-523-8305 to place an order. 
  • Menu available at https://odiggs.com/menu/.

Pearl's Pizza

  • 133 N. Limestone St.
  • Call (859)-309-0321 to place order. Orders and payment taken over the phone / gratuity included in final total.
  • Takeout / Delivery available Tues.-Sat. 5-9 p.m. (Visit https://www.facebook.com/pearlspizzapie/ for delivery zone map)

Puccini's Smiling Teeth

  • Puccini's Hamburg: 3090 Helmsdale Pl. / (859)-264-0505
  • Puccini's Chevy Chase: 833 Chevy Chase Pl. / (859)-269-0404
  • Puccini's Boston Road: 3801 Dyan Pl. / (859)-223-1588
  • Menu available at https://www.puccinissmilingteeth.com/.
  • Takeout options available (curbside service upon request) Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 12 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Sun., 12 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Delivery options available Mon.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Delivery also available through DoorDash.

Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill

  • 2380 Norman Ln., #140.
  • Call (859)-277-2572 to place an order. 
  • Takeout, delivery and curbside service available. Menu is available at www.salsaritaslexky.com.
  • Recommended menu item: The fiesta pack; feeds up to five people with tacos, chips and choices of fresh toppings. ($32.99)

Sav's Grill & West African Cuisine

  • 630 East Main St. 
  • Takeout, delivery and curbside service available. Call (859)-785-1635 to place an order. 
  • Vegan, gluten-free and peanut free options available.
  • Recommended menu item: A peanut chicken sauce over fufu, paired with JinJon, a fresh-made ginger juice.

Sage Rabbit

  • 438 S. Ashland Ave.
  • Curbside and takeout service available Wed.-Sat., 5-9 p.m.
  • Call (859)-523-2095 to place orders, starting at 4 p.m. 
  • Special takeout menu available at TheSageRabbit.com 

