Empowering future line workers

Kentucky school celebrates success of Lineman Training Program

SPONSORED CONTENT BY LG&E AND KU

× Expand Students participating in the JCTC Lineman Training Program demonstrated skills they learned during a showcase for more than 20 utility and telecom companies in April. Photo furnished

Jefferson Community and Technical College, the largest of the 16 colleges forming the Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS), celebrated a successful first year of its Lineman Training Program. Since the program’s inception in 2021, 50 out of 56 graduates ― nearly 90% ― are currently working in the field.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company assisted Jefferson with launching the program by donating 20 utility poles and an equipment trailer to create the pole yard, located at its southwest campus, that students learn from and work with during class.

“We’re thrilled this program allows students to get in, get out and get to work in just eight weeks at a high-wage, high-demand occupation,” Jefferson President Ty Handy said. “We work very closely with large industry partners in our region, like LG&E and KU, to help build a program that specifically addresses local needs. We’re proud to support the utility industry with students that are ready-to-hire the day they graduate.”

The eight-week accelerated program runs through Workforce Solutions, Jefferson’s educational training and services that link the Greater Louisville community to the many resources it provides to meet regional workforce development needs.

× Expand Since the program’s inception in 2021, nearly 90% of program graduates are currently working in the field. Photo furnished

It provides instruction and training for a career as a line technician in the utility industry by using a comprehensive curriculum, up-to-date training methods and industry standard equipment, such as bucket trucks and digger derricks, to provide students with entry-level training experience.

"We're happy to partner with JCTC and increase awareness about career opportunities in the energy industry and this local accelerated program providing the training and skills needed to pursue a career as a line technician,” said LG&E and KU Chief Operating Officer Lonnie Bellar. “As a company that supports education and economic development initiatives across the communities we serve, this program is an ideal example because it’s local and easily accessible to a broad, diverse community of people who already live here, are invested in the area and interested in this type of work.”

The college held a Lineman Showcase event in April when more than 20 utility and telecom companies met with current students before they completed the program the following week. While there, the students demonstrated the skills they learned in the pole yard. The event also included an advisory panel meeting for companies to offer feedback so Jefferson can continue improving the program to better serve the companies’ talent pipeline needs as employers.

About the program

Students may register at any time, and class size is limited. Enrollments are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The program is offered four times per calendar year, typically in February, May, July and September. Visit JCTC.Me/Lineman for more information and entry requirements.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, part of the PPL Corporation family of companies, are regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers. To find out more about opportunities at LG&E and KU, visit lge-ku.com/careers.