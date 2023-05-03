Essential Patios for Outdoor Dining

May is often one of the best months of the year to enjoy the great outdoors in Lexington, and what better way to do that than with some fabulous food and drink in hand? Whether you’re looking for fine dining cuisine or a quick afternoon snack, we’ve come up with a list of notable destinations for outdoor dining, both in the heart of town and on the outskirts of Lexington.
We want to preface this by saying that narrowing down this list was HARD. There are lots of fantastic patios that we just didn’t have space for in the main list, so don't overlook honorable mentions list.
Editor’s note: Some entries from this list were revised from this magazine’s 2020 “Lexington Al Fresco: Great Patios for Social Distancing” feature.
Price per average dinner item:
$ = $10-15 •. $$ = $15-20 •. $$$ = $20-26 •. $$$$ = $26 +
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
- Blue Heron Steakhouse
- Bru Burger
- Bear & The Butcher
- Cole’s 735 Main
- Distilled on Jefferson
- Goodfella’s - Distillery District
- The Goose
- Smithtown Seafood / West Sixth Brewing
- The Tulip Bistro
Azur Restaurant & Patio3070 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington, Kentucky
Open for lunch and dinner Sun.-Fri.; open for dinner on Sat. • $$$$
You might not expect to find one of the city’s most peaceful outdoor dining spaces tucked into a suburban strip shopping center on Lexington’s south end, but then again, Azur Restaurant and Patio has been gracefully bucking expectations of first-time diners for nearly two decades. Since opening in 2004, the Beaumont Centre restaurant’s stone-bordered brick patio – augmented with shrubs, colorful planters and string lights – has offered a lovely and serene venue to enjoy the innovative fine dining cuisine on chef Jeremy Ashby’s menu, which features Phyllo-Wrapped Shrimp, Bourbon Fried Chicken and Farmers’ Market Tortellini, among a bevy of steak and seafood items, sandwiches, oysters and more. During the day, filtered sunlight slips through the skylights in the large awning that covers much of the outdoor seatng, but several tables are available that aren’t under cover.
County Club555 Jefferson St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Open for dinner Wed.-Sat.; open for brunch on Sun. • $$
While County Club is largely known for house-smoked meats, its creative salads, side items and cocktails are every bit as good. During the pandemic, the restaurant expanded its outdoor seating with the addition of a large parking lot tent, which remains in place; additional tables are scattered beneath a covered porch and just outside the tent facing Coolavin Park, which often offers vivid sunset views. Another holdover from the early pandemic days is the restaurant’s order-from-your-phone approach, though servers are on hand to deliver food and drinks and to help answer questions as needed. With folding tables and minimal frills, the airy, spacious and comfortable venue for elevated casual dining remains popular among Lexington’s hip foodie crowd with good reason.
Dudley's on Short259 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Open for dinner Mon.-Sun.; open for brunch Fri.-Sun. • $$$$
Dudley’s rooftop garden is one of the most beautiful public spaces in town, full stop. Surrounded by historic brick buildings with lush greenery arrangements landscaped by local garden guru Jon Carloftis, the second-floor patio is nestled in the heart of downtown Lexington, but feels like a peaceful escape. The restaurant’s elevated but approachable menu features flavorful dishes that use local and seasonal ingredients, including a Kentucky Hot Brown, Steak Frites and the perennial local favorite Pasta Dudley: angel hair pasta with chicken, red onion, peas, carrots, sun-dried tomato, fennel and Asiago. As the evening turns from dusk to dark, string lights and candles twinkle to cast an ambiance that makes its dining guests feel truly special, without feeling stiff or austere.
Kentucky Native Cafe446 E High St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Open Tues.-Sun. afternoon and evenings• $$
A well-planned secret garden tucked in the middle of town, a place like Kentucky Native Café would simply not be possible if not for the multi-generational history of a family who deeply understands the intrinsic value of nature. For over 100 years, the Michler family has owned a beloved florist and nursery, Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses & Garden Design, nestled on a single acre between Maxwell and High Streets. Though situated in a central location near campus and downtown, Kentucky Native Café, the German-style beer garden the family opened behind their long-running greenhouse operation in 2015, feels like an escape to the woods, with simple tables spaced thoughtfully among winding wooden walkways, mature trees and native plants. A historic shell of an old greenhouse provides a partial canopy over a walk-up window, where guests can place their orders before stealing away to a table of their choosing to forget about the state of the world for a while. The concise but lovingly crafted menu changes often, and focuses on small plates and salads using seasonal ingredients, inviting guests to pick two or three items for their plate. Wine, fruit spritzers, local craft beer, espresso and gelato are also available – and keep an eye out for more news soon about the business’s plans to expand operations to include a full-blown bakery late next year.
Palmers Fresh Grill161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Open for dinner only Wed.-Thurs; open for lunch and dinner Fri.-Sun. • $$$
Our fair landlocked city doesn’t boast many in-town waterfront dining options, but Palmer’s dives into the “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay” vibe fully enough to make up for other opportunities Lexington might have missed in this category. Nestled by a pleasant man-made lake replete with fountains and ducks, the partially covered patio is decked out with novelty netting in lieu of handrails and a cabana-style bar that gets quite lively on the weekends. Hanging plants and a seafood-heavy menu that also offers plenty of steaks, burgers, pasta and salad all help elevate the regatta-like atmosphere, providing a full-fledged coastal vacation vibe not readily found at any other patio in town.
The Grove200 W. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky
Open Wed.-Sun. • www.thegrovelex.com • $$
Billing itself as a “ micro-community,” The Grove is home to a variety of culinary and beverage endeavors, all of which can be enjoyed in the comfort of one of Lexington’s most aesthetically pleasing and Instagrammable courtyards. Anchored by a gorgeous two-story mural that depicts a moonlit sky by local artist Wylie Caudill, the charming downtown courtyard also features potted plants, elegant patio furniture and lots of cozy seating nooks, all of which contribute to its magical fairyland ambiance.
When you’re finished gawking at the courtyard’s beauty, you can grab a snack or meal from Luna, an adorable vintage food truck permanently parked in the courtyard. With chef/owner and rising local culinary star Stephania Sharkey at the helm, Luna offers elevated casual fare, with an emphasis on creative, farm-fresh ingredients with veg-forward options – think rice bowls, nachos, deviled eggs, Bahn Mi and other sandwiches. Also available to nosh on in the courtyard are charcuterie platters from Fable, a sister business located just inside the adjacent building that approaches its cheese boards as delectable works of art. Cocktails, wine and beer from Harvey’s and coffee from Nate’s Coffee, are also available to consume in the courtyard space. Each business keeps its own hours, so check the website before planning a trip.
The Merrick Inn1074 Merrick Dr., Lexington, Kentucky
Open for dinner Mon.-Sat. • $$$$
Dining at this institution, which was recently acquired by new owners, has been a favorite Lexington tradition for more than 40 years. Located in the former manor home of a Thoroughbred horse farm, the restaurant and its idyllic covered patio are simply iconic. After several months of being closed for renovations, the restaurant reopened in early April – just in time for patrons to enjoy its brick-laid patio, with a pergola casting filtered shade, and hanging and potted plants offering a lush and inviting backdrop for the restaurant’s traditional, uncomplicated fare with a Southern twist. Favorite items include walleye pike, pecan-crusted pork tenderloin and Southern fried chicken.
The Sage Rabbit438 S. Ashland Ave., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Open for dinner Wed.-Sat. • $$
While reservations for inside dining are recommended, though not required, seating on the romantic, partially covered porch of this chef-owned neighborhood eatery is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Service always feels attentive yet unpretentious, and the ever-changing seasonal menu from chef John Foster – an absolute pioneer in Lexington’s farm-to-table dining landscape – features seafood, steaks, handmade pasta and burger specials, as well as delectable house desserts and craft cocktails, all at reasonable prices. Though it could be considered fine dining based on the quality of the food, eating at Sage Rabbit often feels like eating on a friend’s lovely porch.
Outskirts of Town - Boonedogs5902 Old Richmond Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Located in a renovated former gas station, Boonedogs boasts a fun and funky dining room, but its large outdoor seating area steals the show during patio season. The lawn offers a smattering of picnic tables where diners can enjoy a menu centering on creative hot dogs and sausages.
Outskirts of Town - Halls on the River1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Lexington, Kentucky
This classic tavern-style restaurant features a spacious and cozy covered deck where guests can enjoy southern comfort food for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch, while overlooking the Kentucky River.
Outskirts of Town - Jean Farris Winery6825 Old Richmond Rd., Lexington, Kentucky
Only open on weekends for dinner, Jean Farris is a working winery with a reputable fine dining restaurant on its gorgeous grounds. Diners can wander the vineyards before sitting down to an elegant meal that feels worlds away from downtown Lexington.
Outskirts of Town - Proud Mary BBQ9079 Old Richmond Rd., Lexington, Kentucky
This lively, casual destination sits on the banks of the Kentucky River, and features four spacious patio decks where guests can indulge in BBQ, fried catfish, frog legs and other unpretentious fare while enjoying live music.
Outskirts of Town - The Stave5711 McCracken Pike, Lexington, Kentucky
The treehouse-esque outdoor dining space is located on the Bourbon Trail. A popular spot to grab a bite after touring Castle & Key or Woodford Reserve, it’s worth a trip in its own right.
Outskirts of Town - Wallace Station3854 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky
Part of chef Ouita Michel’s Holly Hill and Co. family, this beloved backroads pit stop features a no-frills deck and picnic tables on the lawn, where visitors can enjoy elevated deli staples from Michel’s award-winning culinary team.
Outskirts of Town - Windy Corner Market4595 Bryan Station Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Also part of Ouita Michel’s Holly Hill and Co. family, Windy Corner is fashioned after an old-time country store. Situated amid the horse farms of north Lexington, it offers plenty of seating on the lawn or covered porch to enjoy Po’Boy sandwiches, creative salads, baked goods and
