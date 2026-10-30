“Bee Taylor and the Lexington Philharmonic String Quartet: The Movie."

A collaboration between songwriter Bee Taylor and the Lexington Philharmonic String Quartet gets a second life on the big screen. Filmed by Lexington’s Black Mountain Studios and introduced on screen by author Silas House, the 85-minute concert film captures the interplay between Taylor’s band and sweeping string arrangements. A live Q&A with Taylor, the filmmakers and other guests will follow. 7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org