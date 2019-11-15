Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends”

to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00

New Editions Gallery 500 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Artists and teachers Laurie Doctor and Martin Erspamer, OSB, have come together to explore their mutual sense of artistic curiosity. Working together sparked new forms on canvas, clay and wood. Some pieces were created individually, and some collaboratively — with a tradition of contemplation, and a devotion to the unknown.

Exhibit on display from November 12th, through December 24, 2019. NOON to 6:00pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Gallery Hop reception to be held Friday, November 15th from 5-8:00pm. 

Info

new-editions-1-of-1.jpg

MWoodford

New Editions Gallery 500 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends” - 2019-11-15 17:00:00

Tags

.