Gallery Hop: “Not a Day Without A Line: Two Years of Introspection By Two Friends”

Artists and teachers Laurie Doctor and Martin Erspamer, OSB, have come together to explore their mutual sense of artistic curiosity. Working together sparked new forms on canvas, clay and wood. Some pieces were created individually, and some collaboratively — with a tradition of contemplation, and a devotion to the unknown.

Exhibit on display from November 12th, through December 24, 2019. NOON to 6:00pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Gallery Hop reception to be held Friday, November 15th from 5-8:00pm.