10 Minute Play Festival

See seven plays in 2 hours, featuring local talent, and many genres at this fun, fast-paced evening of theatre.

"Expiration Date" by William Missouri Downs / Directed by Jeremy Kisling

Cast: Nicholas Di Prima, Abby Trageser

Allen and Diana have just fallen in love, so it’s time to choose a date - a date to end it. Knowing the expiration date of a relationship makes breaking up so much easier.

"940 Feathers" by Tim J. Brennan // Directed by Joe Ferrell

Cast: Lisa Thomas, Walter Tunis

Hayden is writing her memoirs but cannot quite remember certain things. Casper wants to forget certain things but can’t.

"Whiskey Neat" by Kevin Cirone // Directed by Bo List

Cast: Bailey Preston, Ian Scott

After finding out her father is dying moments before her comedy show, Julia wakes up in a stranger's bed.

"Would You Like a Tissue?" By Andrew R. Heinze // Directed by Jeni Benavides

Cast: Dave Dampier, Deborah Martin

Lawrence thinks he’s about to see a circus; Vanessa thinks she’s about to see a play about a circus. But before the show ever starts, his inadvertent sniffling, and her annoyed offer of a tissue, launch this pair of strangers into a main event of another kind.

"Top-shelf Tolstoy" by Maximillian Gill // Directed by Marty Wayman

Cast: Esther Harvey, Melissa Ratliff, Ruda Tovar

A new arrival in a small town finds her quest to check out a copy of a Tolstoy novel thwarted when she discovers that the library has resorted to drastic means to raise funds.

"Mother Knows Best" by James Menges // Directed by Carly Preston

Cast: David Alan Clark, Stephani Gillham, Donna Ison

Unintended consequences of technology occur when Artificial General Intelligence is adopted into Home Digital Assistants with the intent of helping us manage our lives.

"The Holy Grill" by Gary Shaffer // Directed by Patrick Mitchell

Cast: Spencer McGuire, Christopher Rose, Jordan Strouse, Caitlyn Waltermire, Bernadette West-Fugate

One young couple is in for a big surprise as their Church, due to a shortage of priests, hires retired detectives to run its pre-marriage counseling program. Saying “I do” will never be the same!