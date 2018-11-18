1001 Nights

Rakadu Dance Theatre celebrates its 20th year in the Lexington dance community alongside guest artists Amel Tafsout and Dalia Carella.

AMEL TAFSOUT- (means ‘Hope of Spring’) is a charismatic international first source master dance artist of North African Maghreb dance and has mesmerized audiences in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Europe, New Zealand, U.S.A. and Latin America. Tafsout is an acclaimed choreographer, instructor and performer of North African Maghreb Dance as well as a poet, a storyteller, a singer, a socio-linguist and a dance anthropologist.

DALIA CARELLA- is a renowned world fusion artist, choreographer, master teacher, and the Founder/ Artistic Director of the Dalia Carella Dance Collective. Her rich background has lead her to make works utilizing both ethnic and contemporary movement, that are ingrained with a deep spiritual and mystical essence. She is known for her explorations into cultural dance forms, her precise and seamless blending of traditional and modern dance in the theatrical context, and for her dark and sultry cabaret stylings, evocative of the European underground, circa the 1920s and 30s.