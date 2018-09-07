12th Annual Bluegrass International Cup

For the 12th year in a row, the Fayette Alliance Foundation and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation will join forces to present the Bluegrass International Cup at breathtaking Mt. Brilliant Farm. More than 600 people attend these annual events to support our world-class city, farms, and healthcare in Lexington, Kentucky. This event will feature horse polo, dancing, and music. Both events will be held rain or shine. Attire is cocktail casual.Tickets include an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets do not include a seat at a table, however open lounge seating is available.