Bluegrass Youth Ballet brings its favorite dances back to the stage to celebrate the organization’s 15th season of “Dreaming Big.” Audiences will love excerpts from “Alice in Wonderland,” “Little Mermaid,” “Dia de los Muertos,” “Arabella’s Journey,” “Rapunzel,” “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and more.

7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.