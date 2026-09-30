15th Annual Keeneland Cocktail Brunch

Experience racing in the Horse Capital of the World. G&G and VisitLEX celebrate the fifteenth year of the signature Southern brunch during Keeneland’s Fall Meet. This year’s gathering moves to the intimate Ivy Room in Keeneland’s brand new paddock building, allowing guests to overlook the Thoroughbreds with bourbon cocktails, Kentucky dishes, and good company. Tickets include access to a trackside viewing platform next to the Winner’s Circle.

11:00AM – 1:00PM: Brunch in the Ivy Room

1:00PM – End of Races: Trackside viewing + continued Ivy Room access