193 Sound + WRFL presents: Matmos

nstitute 193 and WRFL 88.1 FM Radio Free Lexington present an ongoing series of FREE experimental music performances, curated and organized by Robert Beatty.On June 27th we will feature performances in the main Gallery at 21c Lexington from two Baltimore-based experimental electronic duos- the legendary Matmos and the return to the series of Max Eilbacher (Horse Lords) and Duncan Moore (Headband), this time performing in a collaborative duo. Matmos is the duo of M.C. Schmidt and Drew Daniel, formed in San Francisco in 1995. They have released over nine albums and have collaborated with Bjork, Terry Riley, The Kronos Quartet and recently provided music for the John Cameron Mitchell film “How To Talk to Girls At Parties”. Their new album Plastic Anniversary (2019, Thrill Jockey Records) is made entirely from recording and processing the sound of plastic."At once hyper-familiar in its omnipresence and deeply inhuman in its measured-in-centuries longevity and endurance, plastic supplies, surrounds and scares.