193 Sound: Charalambides/ Pete Fosco

For the October installment, 193 will feature performances in the main Gallery at 21c Lexington from Texas avant-garde psychfolk duo Charalambides and Cincinnati guitar experimentalist Pete Fosco.

Charalambides founders Tom & Christina Carter follow a vision of iconoclastic music as transformative force. Touching on the outer limits of acid folk, psych rock, and improvisation, their sound remains uniquely personal & consistent. Since 1991, Charalambides has released many recordings on labels like Siltbreeze, Kranky & Wholly Other.

Pete Fosco is an experimental guitarist based in Cincinnati. His music ranges from gentle drones to improvised cacophony.