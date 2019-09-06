2019 Roots and Heritage Festival

Elm Tree Lane Elm Tree Ln, Lexington, Kentucky

For over 30 years, during the weekend following Labor Day — the Roots and Heritage Festival has been a pinnacle of regional diversity providing entertainment & education for all ages.

The colorful pageantry of the festival combined with its high-quality offerings of cultural and educational programs has earned its recognition as one of the Top Twenty Events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society and One of the Top Ten Festivals in Kentucky.

