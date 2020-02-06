2020 Lexington Gathering

The Lexington Gathering is a four-day winter music festival bringing some rural America's richest cultural traditions to downtown Lexington. We welcome hundreds of visitors from across the country into this bucolic, walkable downtown for a weekend featuring the “old masters” of traditional mountain music; dance callers from throughout the state; performances by accomplished and emerging string bands; youth workshops and performances; academic presentations; jamming for all skill levels; dance, singing, and instrument workshops; literary readings; instrument and art vendors; and some of our finest farm-to-table eating experiences. Kentucky’s rural diaspora is a lineage largely responsible for the Commonwealth's unique and diverse cultural heritage. Because these Kentuckians migrated to nearby urban centers for work and education, Lexington is a perfect place to explore the boundaries of these traditions and enjoy the melting pot revival of these arts.

For details and tickets, visit www.lexgathering.com.