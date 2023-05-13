2023 Down To Earth Community Charity Fundraiser Plant Sale

Every May, the Down to Earth Garden Nonprofit Club holds a special plant sale community fundraiser. The plants are grown, nurtured, and generously donated by each club member. This wonderful community benefit will be held rain or shine. Natives, Herbs, Fruits, Vegetables, Perennials, Wildflowers, Grasses, Hostas, Shrubs, Trees, Annuals, Container Gardens, Succulents, Irises, Mother’s Day Floral Gifts, and many plants for sun or shade will be available for purchase during this spring event. Come support your community while adding beauty to your garden!

Money raised will be donated to local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship.

The 2023 sale is on Saturday, May 13th, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Centenary Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY, 40502. (new location! In the main gym). Please visit downtoearthky.com/plant-sale for more information.