2023 Down To Earth Community Charity Fundraiser Plant Sale

to

Centenary Church 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Every May, the Down to Earth Garden Nonprofit Club holds a special plant sale community fundraiser. The plants are grown, nurtured, and generously donated by each club member. This wonderful community benefit will be held rain or shine. Natives, Herbs, Fruits, Vegetables, Perennials, Wildflowers, Grasses, Hostas, Shrubs, Trees, Annuals, Container Gardens, Succulents, Irises, Mother’s Day Floral Gifts, and many plants for sun or shade will be available for purchase during this spring event. Come support your community while adding beauty to your garden!

Money raised will be donated to local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship.

The 2023 sale is on Saturday, May 13th, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Centenary Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY, 40502. (new location! In the main gym). Please visit downtoearthky.com/plant-sale for more information.

Info

Centenary Church 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
OTHER
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Down To Earth Community Charity Fundraiser Plant Sale - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Down To Earth Community Charity Fundraiser Plant Sale - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Down To Earth Community Charity Fundraiser Plant Sale - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Down To Earth Community Charity Fundraiser Plant Sale - 2023-05-13 09:00:00 ical
.