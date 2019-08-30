70 Years of Integration at UK w/ Trevor Noah

This year of commemoration will begin with an assembly at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, featuring remarks from Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. In addition to being an accomplished comedian and television personality, Noah is also the author of "Born A Crime," a nationally acclaimed autobiography focused on his childhood growing up in apartheid South Africa. This assembly will draw on Noah's reflections of his life from South Africa to the United States, sharing thoughts on the importance of diversity and social justice dialogues. In addition to Trevor Noah, the assembly will also feature remarks from UK representatives and the granting of an honorary doctorate to UK alumna Doris Wilkinson.

Ticket information to be announced HERE.