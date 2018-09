Get your 80's prom wear ready for this halloween dance party with Electric Avenue 'The 80s MTC Experience' at The Burl. There will also be a photo booth and costume contest with cash prizes.

Electric Avenue is an all 80s cover band performing the most accurate and exciting 80s pop music that you can find in this decade.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 the day of the event. 18+ only.