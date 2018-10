Lexington's oldest bar celebrated 85 years. “Red Eye” Salyer will be serving up the infamous Bloody Mary’s he’s been making for over 35 years from 11am - 2pm for only $1.50! Musician Roger BonDurant will be back on the stage that has been his weekend home since 1982 at 7:00pm. John Daniel Herrington & Cliff Fields will follow him and play until 2:00am. Commemorative 85th Anniversary T-Shirts and Koozies will be available for purchase. Free pickled eggs while supplies last.