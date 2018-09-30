× Expand Jessica Yurjevich

The 8th Annual Croquet Tournament will be held on the lawn at the estate on Sept. 30 and feature up to 48 teams of two who will compete for bragging rights, their names etched on the Legacy Trophy. In addition, the winning team members will receive a commemorative large Barrel Beaker from the Asa Blanchard Collection by Lexington Silver Company. While contestants swing their mallets, spectators can also compete for prizes (donated by area businesses) for best picnic spread and best dressed male and female with a 1920’s vibe. This year, a new Sponsor, CC Prep, is supplying white polo shirts sporting a “H. CLAY & CO. CROQUET” logo at a special price of $30 for team members and $60 for spectators. Teams and shirts are limited so register soon to guarantee your spot and shirt size: call 859-266-8581 x 204 or go to Eventbrite: Ashland Croquet Tournament.