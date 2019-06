Fifty years ago, the eponymous Beatles’ record known as The White Album was released. The controversial double LP has been hailed as both a masterpiece and the beginning of the end for the Beatles. Join a collection of all-star musicians, including Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz (the voice of The Monkees), Jason Scheff (former lead singer of Chicago), and Badfinger’s Joey Molland, as they perform the infamous album in its entirety.