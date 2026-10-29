A Tribute to Willie.

A group of Lexington area artists will join forces to pay tribute to Willie Nelson with a set that covers the arc of the beloved songwriter’s catalog from “Crazy” and “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” to “Always on My Mind,” “Stardust” and more. Performers include The Kentucky Partisans, Bamboo Palace, The Swells, Zoe Speaks and more. The weekend features two performances:

7 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 8. Scottish Rites Bodies, 553 Rosemont Garden. www.tahlsound.com