Ace “Space Ace” Frehley was an original member of the band KISS when it formed in 1973, and was a mainstay of the group until his departure in 1982 to pursue a solo career.

Having written and recorded some of KISS’s most identifiable tunes such as Cold Gin, Shock Me, Parasite, Rocket Ride and New York Groove, Ace was more known for his blistering guitar licks, and his patented smoking guitar that added to the band’s over the top stage antics.