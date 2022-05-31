ACTivate Lexington's Suessical jr.

ACTIVATE LEXINGTON (a program of Voices Amplified) is a citywide youth community theatre project that includes training, community and innovative performance!

We are bringing to life the vibrant world of Seuss like never before in our repurposed Seussical JR., with a current interpretation of the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and Mayzie La Bird you may see some similarities to our current pop culture as we explore relevant social challenges in our community. The musical co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, Seussical JR. combines Dr. Seuss tales using a range of styles from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk.

Community partner, Live Green Lexington has facilitated collection drives for our set and will be at all performances to provide educational materials to the community on the importance of recycling properly.

ACTivate has also partnered with the Kenwick Community Center to provide a FREE week of workshops to the neighborhood. This group of emerging young artists will perform one number at the Pay-What-You-Can Performance on Saturday night.

Horton will hear a Who when ACTIVATE LEXINGTON presents Seussical JR. on June 24 and 25 at 7:30 pm and June 26 at 2:00 pm ( rain date June 27 at 7:30 pm) the Moondance Amphitheatre 1152 Monarch St. Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for Students ( plus tax and fees) for the Friday night and Sunday afternoon shows. Saturday night is a Pay What You Can performance with a suggested price of $15. Tickets may be purchased at www.voicesamplified.net. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 7! For more information please visit www.voicesamplified.net or follow us on facebook @Activate or instagram @Activateartwithpurpose.