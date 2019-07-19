ActOut Theatre: Boys In the Band

ActOut presents The Boys in the Band by Mart Crowley, an iconic piece of LGBTQ+ theater that speaks to both gay and gay-friendly audiences and creates a present-day cultural awareness of the LGBTQ+ community by addressing the present through the past. Recently experiencing a critically acclaimed Broadway revival, this still-relevant play explores the lives of nine men who gather for a birthday party on a Saturday evening in New York. Through the course of the play, they confront issues such as self-loathing, homophobia and bigotry that were prevalent among LGBTQ+ people in the day — and are very much alive in 2019.

"AUDIENCE ADVISORY: This play contains language that some may find offensive."

Friday, July 19th & 26th Curtains at 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 20th & 27th Curtains at 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 28, 2019 Curtains at 2:00 pm