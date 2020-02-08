ActOut Theatre of Lexington presents "Wrinkles"

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

It's 1982 in Winchester, Kentucky, and 78-year-old Nita Mason has come out of the closet. But is she the only one who has harbored a secret? "Wrinkles" by Rebecca Basham chronicles a few watershed months in the lives of three generations of Kentucky women, exploring the complexities of coming out, the world of LGBT elders and their families, and the joy of finally living a life that's been denied for decades. See the Kentucky premiere of this charming, insightful and witty play, presented by ActOut Theatre of Lexington from Feb. 28 to March 8.

Fri., Feb. 28 (8 p.m.)

Sat., Feb. 29 (8 p.m.)

Fri., March 6 (8 p.m.)

Sat., March 7 (8 p.m.)

Sun., March 8 (2 p.m.)

For ticketing and times, please visit: http://actout.bpt.me

Directed by Marcus A. Roland

Featuring: Kathy Jones, Sasha Halvorsen, Kristina Ives

Farish Theatre - Downtown Public Library 140 E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
