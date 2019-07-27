Ale-8-One Summer Celebration on the Rooftop

A seasonal dinner in the Grand Ballroom or East Terrace followed by a summer concert celebration on the rooftop with Ale-8-One and Halfway To Hazard. Dinner in the Ballroom starts at 6 PM. The Rooftop opens at 6:30 PM and the concert starts at 7:30 PM.

Concert only: $35

VIP Dinner and Concert: $75

For "VIP Dinner and Concert" guests, dinner

MENU

Appetizer:

Bacon Ale-8 Beer Cheese Gougere, Benton’s Bacon, Ale-8 Original, cheddar cheese

Salad:

Seasonal Garden Salad, estate greens, pickled onions, candied walnuts, feta cheese, cherry Ale-8 sherry vinaigrette

Entree:

Ginger Ale-8 Whole Roasted Chicken, fresh ginger, Ale-8 Original, garden herbs, roasted garlic

Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, cherry Ale-8, black cherry gastrique

Sides:

Herb Roasted Garlic New Potatoes, fresh garlic, estate herbs

Sauteed Pole Beans, white wine, Ale-8 Original, garlic, shallot

Fresh Baked Rolls and Butter

Dessert:

Cherry Almond Ale-8 Berries and Shortbread, Ale-8 shortbread, toasted almonds, fresh local berries