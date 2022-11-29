TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Show | 8pm // Doors | 7pm

$22 to $60

Growing up about 40 minutes from St. Louis Missouri in Waterloo, Illinois Alexandra began writing songs at the age of 15 as a way to cope with being a teenager, her first loves and finding herself.

AK grew up with a competitive nature, learning discipline and developing her work ethic during her years of competitive softball. “Playing for a nationally ranked team for a decade the end game was always a full-ride college scholarship.” Alexandra Kay turned down college scholarships to pursue a career in music.

Alexandra started working in the entertainment business at a young age by booking commercials and voice-over work. While performing in multiple musical theater productions, Alexandra decided to try her luck as a contestant on American Idol in 2011.

Alexandra Kay started working in hip hop and R&B in early 2012. Using the platform Nelly created, AK sewed herself into the St. Louis music scene. Working with notable STL artists such as Nelly and Huey Alexandra created enough buzz to sign an independent record deal with Network Entertainment in 2013.

AK’s first single “No More” was a radio hit spending three weeks at #1 on the New Music Weekly Top 40 pop chart, also scoring at the top of Hot AC and Hot 100 charts.

Starting her country music career independently at 22, Alexandra began recording cover videos of many 90’s country music favorites and posting them on her Facebook fan page, going viral dozens of times.