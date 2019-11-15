Founded in 2013, the Alias Brass Company looks to educate the next generation of musicians, promote and enhance instrumental versatility, and assist in ensuring that music is sustainable and thriving in today's society. Described as "the only name for music innovation" by Martin Hackleman, formerly of the Canadian Brass, the Alias Brass Company's performances are refreshing blends of classical, jazz, pop, and modern pop-culture that captivate audiences around the world. Beyond being stellar performers, the Alias Brass Company are champions of music education who are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of musicians and music lovers.