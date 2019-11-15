Alias Brass Company

Google Calendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Founded in 2013, the Alias Brass Company looks to educate the next generation of musicians, promote and enhance instrumental versatility, and assist in ensuring that music is sustainable and thriving in today's society. Described as "the only name for music innovation" by Martin Hackleman, formerly of the Canadian Brass, the Alias Brass Company's performances are refreshing blends of classical, jazz, pop, and modern pop-culture that captivate audiences around the world.  Beyond being stellar performers, the Alias Brass Company are champions of music education who are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of musicians and music lovers. 

Info

599717_10151685124452104_1966374723_n.jpg
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Alias Brass Company - 2019-11-15 19:30:00