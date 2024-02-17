Alioune Guisse and his All-Star Band: Pop-Up Concert and Live Music Video Taping

GreenRoom Exchange Presents a very special pop-up concert & live video taping session with Senegalese singer Alioune Guisse and his All-Star Band. This is a $10 OR “Pay What You Can” Event (by making an additional donation at checkout). Please get your tickets early, this special show will sell out!

You can be part of this exciting event and get an inside look at the process of recording a live music video to support the release of Alioune’s album "KORSA." The album was recorded in Dakar Senegal and our hometown of Lexington KY, using the finest musicians from two continents.

Following the filming, Alioune and the band will play a set of music from the album. For the first time the CD will be available for purchase at the theater!

Alioune will be joined by guitarist Abdulaye Kone from the Ivory Coast of West Africa (appeared with Alioune in 2022), Haitian drummer Johnbern Thomas (who played here with Paul Beaubrun in December), bassist Rade Bemamg from Madagascar, Lexington’s Percussionist Ibrahima Diop from Senegal, and producer/keyboardist Lee Carroll.