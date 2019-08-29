Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet

to Google Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

 She’s acclaimed as one of today’s finest progressive banjo players, but you rarely find her in a conventional bluegrass setting. Instead, she’s known for leading an ensemble that successfully marries a broad array of roots-influenced music: folk, jazz, Celtic and Latin.With her new Compass project, The Song of the Banjo, the 2015 IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award and 2001 GRAMMY Award-winning musician/composer/producer/entrepreneur plants another flag in her ongoing journey of sonic exploration.

Info

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
MUSIC
to Google Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Troubadour Concert Series: Alison Brown Quartet - 2019-08-29 19:30:00