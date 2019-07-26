Carolina Story: A Benefit for God's Pantry Food Bank

Blue Stallion Brewing Company will be on hand with a selection of their craft beers, and Sweet Lilu’s with wine, cocktails, and tasty treats.

Carolina Story, the married duo comprised of Ben and Emily Roberts, released their debut album Lay Your Head Down on Black River Americana which quickly became a Top 15 album. They are currently out on the road as direct support to Bob Schneider with stops in LA, Chicago and more. In 2017, the duo signed with Black River Americana as the flagship artist on Black River Entertainment’s newly formed Americana label and made their Grand Ole Opry debut. The couple met in Memphis in 2007 where music and fate ultimately drew them together. Influenced by Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Loretta Lynn, and Johnny Cash, to name a few, they began writing and performing together after a camping trip in North Carolina. In 2009, they were married and set out on their first tour. Since then, they have been hard at work touring, writing and releasing music they believe in. For more information, visit CarolinaStory.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.