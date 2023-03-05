The public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of beautiful music as talented vocalists from across the U.S. and beyond perform before a live audience at the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition. Now in its 18th year, the competition awards more than $700,000 in scholarships and prizes and provides competitors with an opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky as part of the UK Opera Theatre program.

The Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition has enabled more than 180 students to pursue their operatic ambitions and receive an education in the arts. Winners have traveled the world — performing, teaching and providing inspiration to others.

Doors open at 1 p.m. with the competition starting at 2 p.m. Admission is complimentary. Donations to the scholarship fund will be accepted through the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation.