Always Loretta: The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Singer Emily Portman celebrates the music and legacy of country legend Loretta Lynn in a tribute featuring favorites from across Lynn’s six-decade career. Portman, who performed with Lynn and received her personal approval, is joined by the Coalminers, musicians from Lynn's longtime touring band.
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com
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Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
MUSIC