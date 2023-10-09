Amadeus Lex: A Walk in the Woods

Amadeus Lex is a fresh and exciting chamber music series presenting shows in Lexington and the surrounding area. The organization kicks off its third season with a program of contemplative and romantic music reminiscent of an evening stroll in the forest, featuring Borodin’s second string quartet and the first Brahms sonata for viola and piano. Featuring JuRang Kim, Madison Jones, Jonathan Crosmer, Rebecca Kiekenapp and Madeline Rogers.

7 p.m. St. Raphael Episcopal Church, 1891 Parker's Mill Rd. www.amadeuslex.com