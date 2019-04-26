Amadeus Live with the UK Symphony Orchestra & Chorale

The Singletary Center Signature Series presents AMADEUS LIVE with the UK Symphony Orchestra & UK Chorale in the SCFA Concert Hall.

In celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the UK School of Music, the Singletary Center for the Arts presents AMADEUS LIVE with the UK Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor John Nardolillo and the UK Chorale directed by Dr. Jefferson Johnson.

Experience the multi-Academy Award® winning 1984 motion picture, Amadeus, on a vast HD screen while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by a full orchestra and choir.

Amadeus is a screen triumph; a sumptuous period epic, a soaring celebration of the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Winner of 8 Academy Awards® in 1984, including Best Picture, Actor, Director and Adapted Screenplay, Amadeus tells the story of Vienna court composer, Antonio Salieri and the envy that consumes him upon discovering that the divine musical gifts he has so longed for all his life, have been bestowed on a bawdy, vulgar and impish young composer, Mozart. Salieri’s envy fuels his plot to destroy the man, while all the while unable to tear himself away from the genius of his music.

Adapted from Sir Peter Shaffer’s original stage play, Amadeus the motion picture stays true to its origins highlighting the contrast between, as Shaffer himself described, “the sublimity of his [Mozart] music and the vulgar buffoonery of his letters” which, “read like something written by an eight-year-old.”

“Amadeus weaves a beautiful, tragic fable, enchanting to children and adults alike. It has gore, a pact with God, celebrity, a masked stranger, murder and some of the best music ever written. What other film offers half as much?” (The Guardian)

This production is presented in conjunction with Avex Classics International.