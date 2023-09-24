American Saddlebred Museum Family Day

On Sunday, September 24 from noon – 3:00 p.m. families are invited to join a special day of fun with the American Saddlebred Museum. This free event is a special opportunity for children and adults to learn more about the American Saddlebred breed. Family Day activities include hands-on art making, games, story time, petting zoo, kid friendly refreshments and some special equine visitors!

