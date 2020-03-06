Amplified - An International Women's Festival Kick-Off Concert

International Women's Festival Kick-Off Concert featuring The Binders, an all-female super group paying homage to the women rockers that came before them. Tab Caudill, a Central Kentucky songwriter, will be opening the show with her signature folk rock ballads.

The mission of the International Women’s Festival is to highlight women-owned businesses and organizations in Lexington, KY, while also giving a platform for local female artists and performers to work together in celebrating International Women’s Day. Our ultimate goal is to support, empower, and celebrate women of different cultures as we continue to step up to become leaders in our government, our communities, and the arts.

Cover: $10

You can purchase tickets in advance via lexingtonlyric.tix.com or by calling our box office at (859) 280-2218.

This event is 18+.

Doors: 8PM

Music: 9PM