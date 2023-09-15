An Evening of Performance

In conjunction with its Intentions-Actions-Outcomes exhibition, the University of Kentucky Art Museum will present a lively program of experimental music, dance, and performance, including John Cage's composition 4'33" and classic Fluxus actions. Participants include UK faculty and students and invited guests.

Performances by: Ben Arnold, Elizabeth Arnold, Rae Goodwin, Joe Sola, Susie Thiel, Jeffrey Todd, and students from the UK School of Music and Department of Theatre and Dance.

Master of Ceremonies: Stuart Horodner