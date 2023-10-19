UK Gaines Center for the Humanities presents an evening with George Saunders, one of America’s most celebrated contemporary authors. An essayist and author of 12 books, including “Lincoln in the Bardo,” which won the 2017 Man Booker Prize for best work of fiction in English, Saunders has also had stories appear regularly in The New Yorker since 1992. The short story collection “Tenth of December” was a finalist for the National Book Award and won the inaugural Folio Prize in 2013 (for the best work of fiction in English) and the Story Prize (best short story collection). A book signing to follow. Tickets are FREE, but registration is required. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.