Anderson County Burgoo Festival
Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Avenue, City of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
The tradition continues! A 3-day festival celebrating a folk cuisine made of a mix of spices, vegetables and meats all slow-cooked over an open fire for hours. Live music, kids carnival rides, vendors galore. Be a part of a delicious, Anderson County tradition! Bigfoot and Burgoo
Info
Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Avenue, City of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
FESTIVAL, FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC