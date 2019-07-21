Our heroine might be small – but don’t let her stature fool you, she’s got might and moxie to spare. With her trusty sidekick Sandy and a roster (or Rooster!) of your favorite songs like “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” – Annie is here to prove that when you’ve got great friends in your corner, a dance in your shoes, and hope in your heart, the sun will most certainly come out tomorrow.

Thursday, July 18 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 19 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 20 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 21 @ 2:00pm

Thursday, July 25 @ 7:30pm

Friday, July 26 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, July 27 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, July 28 @ 2:00pm and 6:30pm