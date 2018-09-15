There will be 46 households participating in this year's Annual Kenwick Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept 15th. The sale will be held 8 AM to 2 PM, rain or shine. Victory Christian Church will also be selling coffee and baked goods (148 Victory Avenue) from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM. The following addresses are participating:

138, 152, 268, 279, 288 Sherman Ave

204, 223, 305, 335, 349 Bassett Ave

153, 161, 216, 217, 315, 333, 353 Preston Ave

136, 173, 208, 313, 329, 369 Lincoln Ave

115, 130, 136, 351 Owsley Ave

105, 114, 148 Victory Ave

2, 7, 8, 16, 17, 22, 31, 37, 190, 321 Richmond Ave

1203 Menifee Ave

815, 829, 1023 Cramer Ave

1004, 1011 Aurora Ave