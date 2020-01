"Colour of Love" Film Synopsis:

With her caressing words and his gentle brushstrokes of compassion, discover the art of love between a young poet and painter.

"Reticent 'Cause Black Boys Can't Cry" Film Synopsis:

Based on the novel, Reticent: A Somber Soul in Despair, Rassid journeys the life of a young black male and his attempts to balance the emotional woes of various environmental traumas, while growing up in a disenfranchised inner-city community.

Q&A at the conclusion of each film.