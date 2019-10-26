Aquila Theatre: 1984

Norton Center for The Arts 600 W Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

In the throes of unprecedented challenges to privacy, truth, and personal expression, Aquila Theatre brings 1984, George Orwell’s cautionary novel, to the Newlin Hall stage. Written in 1944 near the end of World War II,1984 depicts a society where “Big Brother” is always watching and technology is wielded as a weapon to inundate citizens with propaganda to manipulate thoughts and actions. Imagined before the existence of computers, this classic story provides the kind of evocative and innovative storytelling that suits Aquila’s bold, ensemble driven, physical style.

