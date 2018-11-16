Gallery Hop Reception: "Arcadia" by Donald Perkins

Central Bank will present an exhibit from local photographer Donald Perkins in the upcoming art exhibit "Arcadia." An artist reception, free and open to the general public, will take place Friday, November 16, 2018 in conjunction with Gallery Hop. Refreshments will be served.

4:30-6:00 p.m.

300 W. Vine St.

Free parking is available on the customer level parking deck.

Call for more information: 859-253-6346.