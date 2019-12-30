Arlo McKinley and The Lonesome Sound/ Blackfoot Gypsies (Two Nights)

Arlo McKinley has been busy building a name for himself as an honest singer-songwriter that deserves to be heard ever since his self titled release in 2014 with his backing band "The Lonesome Sound". Crossing genres of folk/rock/indie and soul music, the mission of writing truthful and honest songs always remains the same. Being Billed alongside musicians such as John Moreland, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Justin Townes Earl and many others have helped Arlo McKinley get his name outside of the local Cincinnati scene and have gained him fans across the states and across the pond.

Blackfoot Gypsies: With four years, four releases, and countless miles under their belt as a two-piece guitar & drums powerhouse, Zack Murphy and Matthew Paige have recently added fellow brethren Dylan Whitlow (bass) and Ollie Dogg (harmonica), bolstering their passionate, careening, undeniably American sound.