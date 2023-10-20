Art on the Town in Tandy Park—a new, free event in downtown Lexington—celebrates local art and food, with musical guest Regina Mickens. Enjoy local artists selling and demonstrating their work, including original paintings, prints, notecards, jewelry, garden art, sculpture, books, and other unique handmade items and gifts!

Art on the Town is a program of the City of Lexington and supported by VisitLex, The Knight Foundation, and Bluegrass Community Foundation.