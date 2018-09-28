Artist Talk with St. Lenox

Singer-songwriter, Andrew Choi, will discuss issues of immigration in his 2016 album Ten Hymns From My American Gothic, which was hailed as “a 21st century pop masterpiece” (PopMatters). The themes of this work were later expanded into visual concept album in June 2017 and elaborates on the aftermath of the presidential election, as well as other issues tackling a range of issues such as education, law, the immigrant experience, gun control, LGBT issues and American politics. In addition to receiving early training in violin at Juilliard, Mr. Choi received his Ph.D. in philosophy from Ohio State University, a law degree from NYU and is a practicing attorney in New York City.