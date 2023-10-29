ARTplay's PURR-fectly Spooky ART PARTY to benefit the Lexington Humane Society

What do you get when you combine creepy masks and eerie art with ooey-gooey sensory bins and terrifyingly cute kittens? You get a PURR-fectly spooky ART PARTY to benefit the Lexington Humane Society!

Come join ARTplay and LHS as we celebrate spooky season the only way we know how - with loads of paint, sparkles and fun. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to LHS, and horrifyingly adorable kittens will be on hand (along with LHS staff) to collect donations on-site the day of the event.

There are two opportunities to attend - 11:00-12:00 and 1:00-2:00 - but space is limited, so sign up soon! Visit https://artplaykids.com/book-now and select "CAMPS/WORKSHOPS" to register.

----

ARTplay is launching a monthly series of workshops to benefit various local nonprofits. Each monthly workshop will have a unique theme that will correspond to the month's nonprofit, creating a fun, art-filled experience for kids and their families while raising funds and awareness for some of our favorite local causes.